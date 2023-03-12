Short Interest in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Decreases By 15.8%

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Trevi Therapeutics Trading Down 14.2 %

Shares of TRVI stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $1.69. 113,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,227. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Trevi Therapeutics

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRVI. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

