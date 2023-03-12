Short Interest in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Grows By 24.3%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the February 13th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Tuniu Price Performance
NASDAQ:TOUR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 552,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,394. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised Tuniu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuniu
About Tuniu
Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.
See Also
