Short Interest in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Decreases By 21.7%

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 274,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Venus Concept by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 73.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Venus Concept by 891.1% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 383,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 345,108 shares in the last quarter.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ VERO opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.