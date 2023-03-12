Short Interest in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Decreases By 18.4%

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of VIRT opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $274.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.