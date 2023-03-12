SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in February

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SIF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.28. 4,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.25. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 5.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIF Get Rating ) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.65% of SIFCO Industries worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.