SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in February

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
SIFCO Industries Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN SIF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.28. 4,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.25. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.45.
SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 5.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIFCO Industries
SIFCO Industries Company Profile
SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.
