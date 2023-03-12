Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBW) Short Interest Up 461.9% in February

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 461.9% from the February 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

NASDAQ SPKBW remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 108,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,479. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

