Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 5,583.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLCN opened at $19.64 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 516.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

