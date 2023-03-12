Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 5,583.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLCN opened at $19.64 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile
The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.
