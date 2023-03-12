Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Up 66.7% in February

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Siyata Mobile Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SYTA remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,989,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,502. Siyata Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Fundamental Research set a $0.75 price target on Siyata Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siyata Mobile
About Siyata Mobile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siyata Mobile (SYTA)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.