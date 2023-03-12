Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Up 66.7% in February

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Siyata Mobile Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYTA remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,989,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,502. Siyata Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $0.75 price target on Siyata Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siyata Mobile

About Siyata Mobile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

