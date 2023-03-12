SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.75

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.75 and traded as low as C$26.35. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$26.44, with a volume of 312,470 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRU.UN. CIBC upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$27.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.17.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

