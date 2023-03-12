Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:BICEY remained flat at $32.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070. Société BIC has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.31.

Société BIC SA engages in the manufacture and distribution of stationery products, lighters, and shavers. It operates through the following segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other Products. The Stationery segment include pens, pencils, markers, coloring, and correction products. The Lighters segment offers various lighters such as classics, electronics, decorated, lighter cases, and multi-purpose.

