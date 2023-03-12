SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.00

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.00 and traded as low as $38.59. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 4,227 shares traded.

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. 25.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

