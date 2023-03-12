Solana 24 Hour Volume Reaches $594.47 Million (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Solana has a total market cap of $6.97 billion and $594.47 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Solana has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Solana coin can now be bought for about $18.19 or 0.00088135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana Profile

Solana (SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 539,312,705 coins and its circulating supply is 382,959,771 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Solana

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

