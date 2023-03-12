Solana Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $412.77 Million (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. Solana has a total market cap of $7.17 billion and approximately $412.77 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be bought for about $18.71 or 0.00089213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Solana has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.72 or 0.00442082 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,267.37 or 0.29881819 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana (SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 539,312,705 coins and its circulating supply is 382,959,016 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Solana is solana.com. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.