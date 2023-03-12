Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

SLDP has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Solid Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solid Power presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.30.

Solid Power Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLDP opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. Solid Power has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.65 million, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Solid Power in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Solid Power by 171.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Solid Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Solid Power by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

