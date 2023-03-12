Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2023

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDPGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

SLDP has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Solid Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solid Power presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.30.

Solid Power Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLDP opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. Solid Power has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.65 million, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Solid Power in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Solid Power by 171.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Solid Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Solid Power by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.