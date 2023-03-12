Songbird (SGB) Price Reaches $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

Songbird (SGB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Songbird has a total market capitalization of $80.83 million and approximately $463,659.68 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Songbird has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Songbird token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Songbird Profile

Songbird’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.

Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.

SGB is the main utility and test token for the protocol. This token has a capped supply of 15 billion tokens. Notably, SGB was airdropped to eligible holders of Ripple’s XRP in July 2021. The system was set up to distribute 0.1511 SGB per every 1 XRP held. This was the only distribution of the token. There was no pre-mine conducted by the developers.”

Songbird Token Trading

