Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the February 13th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 282.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 114,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 163.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies Trading Up 9.1 %

Sonim Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 41,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,278. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

