Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Shares Sold by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,714 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.80% of Source Capital worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOR. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in Source Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,627,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 138,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Source Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Source Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SOR opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

