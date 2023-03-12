Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SOVO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group cut Sovos Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Sovos Brands Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. Sovos Brands has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.66 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sovos Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 4,233 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $57,314.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,246.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 4,233 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $57,314.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,246.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kirk A. Jensen sold 13,850 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $187,667.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 410,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,703.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,869 shares of company stock valued at $580,819 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $341,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at $120,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 29.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,282,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

