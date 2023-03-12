Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.77. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

