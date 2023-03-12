Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 1,860 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,516 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,829,000 after buying an additional 526,282 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 9.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,873,000 after buying an additional 1,389,718 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,342,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,598,000 after buying an additional 553,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

