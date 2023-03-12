Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 19,185 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $698,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 394.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 166,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after buying an additional 133,054 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $69.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average is $71.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

