Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

CMCSA stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.