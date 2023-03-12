Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 160,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $718,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.72.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

