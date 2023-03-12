Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 44.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 82,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 25,551 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,989,000 after buying an additional 1,308,043 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 484,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.2% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 74,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.