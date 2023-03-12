Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,919 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.26 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.32%.

(Get Rating)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

