Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $1.36 Million in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,259,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447,485 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 4,022,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,549,000 after buying an additional 1,806,276 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 552,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,604,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 450,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,868,000 after buying an additional 276,549 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6,774.2% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,895,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of LQD opened at $106.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.46. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $121.99.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

