Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 174.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.55 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.79.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.