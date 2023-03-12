Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 231,982 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $106.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $126.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.33 and its 200-day moving average is $103.78.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.