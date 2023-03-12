Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,633 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $117.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.81 and a 200-day moving average of $109.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

