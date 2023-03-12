Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 41,759 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

