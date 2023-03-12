Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 19,706 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,148 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,706 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $51.76 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $64.95.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Argus raised their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.39.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

