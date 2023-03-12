Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 541 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,622,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,882,000 after buying an additional 482,717 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 3,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $73.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $145.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

