Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.