Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

