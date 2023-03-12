Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 252,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $58.67 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $64.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.80.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

