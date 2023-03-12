S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

Shares of SPGI opened at $326.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.55. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $423.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

