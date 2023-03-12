SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Position Raised by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,478 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,354,000 after buying an additional 1,108,635 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 731,069 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 85.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,535,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,653,000 after buying an additional 706,537 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,863,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,494. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

