SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Position Boosted by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 249,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $18,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,729.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.50. The stock had a trading volume of 149,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,253. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.81. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $75.12 and a 1-year high of $96.80.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

