SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.66. 24,423,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,313,959. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.87. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

