Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 88,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 78,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

