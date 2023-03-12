Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th.
Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 88,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 78,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spruce Biosciences Company Profile
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
