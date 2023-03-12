Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Squarespace from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.64.

Squarespace Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 0.12. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $30.69.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $504,475.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at $884,318.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Squarespace during the third quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Squarespace during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Further Reading

