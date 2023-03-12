SSE (LON:SSE) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on SSE from GBX 1,650 ($19.84) to GBX 1,950 ($23.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.85) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SSE to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,825 ($21.95) to GBX 2,050 ($24.65) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,664 ($20.01) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,931.13 ($23.22).

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,731.50 ($20.82) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,722.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,675.49. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 1,405 ($16.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.27). The stock has a market cap of £18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,748.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17.

SSE Cuts Dividend

SSE Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a GBX 29 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,989.90%.

(Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.