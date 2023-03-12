Starname (IOV) Price Tops $0.0131 on Exchanges

Starname (IOV) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Starname has traded 165.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Starname coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Starname has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $5,623.42 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00434428 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,035.99 or 0.29364487 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official website is starname.me. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

