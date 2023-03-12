Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,040,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.
STWD stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,499,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,525. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.57.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.
