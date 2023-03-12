State Street Corp Acquires 30,824 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,456,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,409,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,549,959,000 after acquiring an additional 199,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,339,000 after acquiring an additional 535,742 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,157,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 634,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.17.

ResMed Stock Down 3.0 %

RMD opened at $205.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $262.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.79.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $134,588.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,412,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,119 shares of company stock worth $6,338,477 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

