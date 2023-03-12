State Street Corp Acquires 314,259 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 314,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 8.52% of Essex Property Trust worth $1,348,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,907,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 377.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,384,000 after buying an additional 400,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,748,000 after buying an additional 390,858 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,981,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 324.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 362,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,787,000 after acquiring an additional 277,064 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESS. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.15.

ESS stock opened at $211.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.16. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.24 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.13%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

