State Street Corp Has $1.39 Billion Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,679,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,609 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.87% of American Water Works worth $1,390,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in American Water Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 304,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,679,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.6 %

AWK stock opened at $133.65 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $173.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Profile



American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

