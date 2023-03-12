State Street Corp Has $1.46 Billion Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 6.54% of Halliburton worth $1,462,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Insider Activity

Halliburton Trading Down 2.9 %

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,859,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $215,903.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,024.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,947. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

