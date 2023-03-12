State Street Corp Has $1.62 Billion Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State Street Corp grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,325,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,823 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.42% of Charter Communications worth $1,615,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 24.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,289,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charter Communications Trading Down 3.9 %

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $329.49 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $583.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.49. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.