State Street Corp Has $1.75 Billion Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,425,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.74% of AvalonBay Communities worth $1,750,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,242,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,414,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,605,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AVB has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 78.42%.
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
