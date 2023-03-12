State Street Corp Has $1.75 Billion Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,425,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.74% of AvalonBay Communities worth $1,750,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,242,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,414,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,605,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 3.2 %

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of AVB stock opened at $165.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.69 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 78.42%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

